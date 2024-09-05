Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.86 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $1.90 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,366,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,836,761 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

