Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $9.68 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

