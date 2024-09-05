TD Cowen Lowers J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $32.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get J.Jill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.Jill

J.Jill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 294,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $34,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.