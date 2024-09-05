TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 76,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of AbbVie worth $608,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $197.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

