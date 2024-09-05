Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 0.5%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.45 and last traded at $151.73. Approximately 451,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,020,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.