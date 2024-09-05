Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 312,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,549,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,907 shares of company stock worth $2,975,283. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 2,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

