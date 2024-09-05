sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 23,973,084 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

