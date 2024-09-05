sUSD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $764,939.50 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 24,670,192 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

