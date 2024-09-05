Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 2,148 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,017 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,595.65.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.