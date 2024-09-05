Sui (SUI) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $213.40 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

