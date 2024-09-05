Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock worth $23,760,225. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $247.70 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.