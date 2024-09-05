StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

TAT Technologies stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

