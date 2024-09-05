StockNews.com Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to “Buy”

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 362,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 313.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

