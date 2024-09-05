StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to “Strong-Buy”

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 768,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,893. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MiMedx Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.