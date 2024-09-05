StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $757.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.08.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.