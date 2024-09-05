StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EnLink Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.29 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

