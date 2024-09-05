StockNews.com Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

