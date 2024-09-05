StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 65.5% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

