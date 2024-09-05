StockNews.com Downgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

