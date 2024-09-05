StockNews.com Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

