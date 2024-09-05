StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

