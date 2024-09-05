Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $73.55 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,572.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00543494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00116103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00304704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,692,586 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.