Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Buys $5,276,076.00 in Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 439,673 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,276,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,634,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 311 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,732.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $162,167.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,434 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 18,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Connect by 51.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 3,061,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,043,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

