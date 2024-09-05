Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 153.3% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average is $255.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.