Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

