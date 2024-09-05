Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 407 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock valued at $280,851,465. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

