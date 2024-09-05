SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 110,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $548.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

