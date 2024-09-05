SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

