SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NEE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 1,717,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

