SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.48. 4,274,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,848,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,476 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

