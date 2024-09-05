SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $316,331.67 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.