Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $167,400.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,124,000 after buying an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

