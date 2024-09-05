Simon’s Cat Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $197.10 million and $56.10 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 9,000,000,000,000 with 7,650,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002267 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $48,562,806.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.