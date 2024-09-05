Siacoin (SC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $245.05 million and $4.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00544884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00113443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00295380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031189 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00077910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

