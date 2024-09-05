SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,414 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,414 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $23,118.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $669.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.