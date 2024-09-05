Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Expands By 5.0%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 343,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

