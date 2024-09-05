Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 105469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0621302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

