Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 119.47 ($1.57), with a volume of 1059126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of £466.48 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,776.46). In other news, insider Chris Cox acquired 52,672 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £526.72 ($692.60). Also, insider David Latin acquired 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £27,968.50 ($36,776.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 86,552 shares of company stock worth $4,553,602. Corporate insiders own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

