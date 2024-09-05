SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 5.8%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 221,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 845,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $583.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

