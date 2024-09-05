Sebastian Rubino Sells 18,934 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$79.05. The company had a trading volume of 263,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$81.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

