Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

