Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,831,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after acquiring an additional 729,602 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 1,562,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,177. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

