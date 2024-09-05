Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $296.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.07 or 0.04227750 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,876,381,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,794,170 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.