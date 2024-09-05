Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 4,305,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,748. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

