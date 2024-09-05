Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 4,305,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares in the company, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

