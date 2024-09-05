SALT (SALT) Price Up 23.6% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $0.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,782.76 or 0.99942446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01440635 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $83.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

