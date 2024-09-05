SALT Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $4.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,067.22 or 1.00063184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01713552 USD and is up 18.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

