Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at TD Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $416.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.67.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $20.18 on Thursday, hitting $397.13. The stock had a trading volume of 280,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.50 and its 200-day moving average is $473.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.