RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.9%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.83 and last traded at $120.01. Approximately 667,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,084,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

