RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,173. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.